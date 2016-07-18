Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
July 18 NSI NV :
* NSI acquires office property 'Glass House' in Amsterdam
* Share offices in Amsterdam in NSI portfolio increases from 24 pct to 30 pct
* Acquisition price of 57 million euros ($63.06 million)(excluding purchasing costs) reflects a gross initial yield of over 11 pct Source text: bit.ly/29Hg0kL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Saudi Arabian money supply growth picked up in December in a sign that the economy is regaining strength after a slump last year caused by low oil prices and government austerity measures, central bank data showed on Sunday.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.