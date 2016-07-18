July 18 Scandi Standard publ AB :

* Anders Hägg new CFO for Scandi Standard

* Hägg will take up his position no later than Dec. 31, 2016

* Hägg is currently CFO for Arla Foods UK and was previously CFO for Arla Foods in Sweden for 4 years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)