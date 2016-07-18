UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 18 Ratos Ab
* Magnus Agervald appointed as new CEO of Ratos
* Immediately prior to joining Ratos, Magnus Agervald was President and CEO of the publicly listed Byggmax Group
* In conjunction with Magnus Agervald assuming his position in January 2017 at the latest, Acting CEO Lars Johansson will return to his role as Investment Director at Ratos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources