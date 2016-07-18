July 18 Ratos Ab

* Magnus Agervald appointed as new CEO of Ratos

* Immediately prior to joining Ratos, Magnus Agervald was President and CEO of the publicly listed Byggmax Group

* In conjunction with Magnus Agervald assuming his position in January 2017 at the latest, Acting CEO Lars Johansson will return to his role as Investment Director at Ratos