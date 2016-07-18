Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
July 18 NN Group NV :
* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the capital position and operating result of NN Group
* To sell Mandema & Partners to Van Lanschot Chabot
* Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/29S3eDk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Saudi Arabian money supply growth picked up in December in a sign that the economy is regaining strength after a slump last year caused by low oil prices and government austerity measures, central bank data showed on Sunday.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.