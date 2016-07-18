July 18 Cinnober Financial Technology AB :

* Cinnober has signed an agreement with a international exchange group to conduct a comprehensive design study for utilizing Cinnober's technology for real-time clearing for listed derivatives as well as a complete CSD system (Central Security Depository)

* Has been selected to commence work while conducting a full design study that should be completed in December