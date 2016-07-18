BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
July 18 Ethos Capital:
* Ethos Capital announces its intention to float on JSE main board
* Looking to raise up to 2 bln rand and plans to issue up to 200 mln A ordinary shares to selected and institutional investors
* Says commitments of approximately 1.08 bln in aggregate have been received from selected investors
* Says net proceeds from listing will be invested in following strategies commitments to various funds to be raised and managed by Ethos Private
* Rand Merchant Bank is acting as financial adviser, sole global coordinator, bookrunner and JSE sponsor in relation to listing Source text for Eikon:
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)