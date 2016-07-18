July 18 Ethos Capital:

* Ethos Capital announces its intention to float on JSE main board

* Looking to raise up to 2 bln rand and plans to issue up to 200 mln A ordinary shares to selected and institutional investors

* Says commitments of approximately 1.08 bln in aggregate have been received from selected investors

* Says net proceeds from listing will be invested in following strategies commitments to various funds to be raised and managed by Ethos Private

* Rand Merchant Bank is acting as financial adviser, sole global coordinator, bookrunner and JSE sponsor in relation to listing