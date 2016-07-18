Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
July 18 Fitch on Japan
* Election stimulus may raise fiscal risks
* Recurring stimulus over several years risks further undermining public finances
* Japan's macroeconomic performance and outlook remain a weakness
* Expects gross general government debt to GDP to continue rising 1-2pp per year through to 2024, from 245% at end-2016
* Expect a further cut to interest rates this year, alongside new fiscal stimulus
* Decision to roll out a stimulus package by itself is unlikely to trigger rating action
* Prospects of faster fiscal consolidation in japan seem remote
* Do not expect rapid progress towards revision of article 9 of japanese constitution
* Article 9 revision would not immediately affect sovereign ratings Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Saudi Arabian money supply growth picked up in December in a sign that the economy is regaining strength after a slump last year caused by low oil prices and government austerity measures, central bank data showed on Sunday.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.