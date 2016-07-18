July 18 Kinsale Capital Group

* Kinsale Capital Group sees IPO priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share

* Says it is offering 5 mln shares of its common stock, and selling stockholders are offering an additional 1 mln shares - SEC filing

* Kinsale Capital Group sees IPO of 6 million shares of its common stock Source: (bit.ly/29PdDhA) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)