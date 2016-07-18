July 18 Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Under terms of JV, ballard will contribute RMB 20 million (approximately $3.0 million) for its 10% joint venture interest

* Ballard will have exclusive right to purchase fuel cell stacks and sub-components from joint venture for sale outside china

* Inks deal for local production of fuel cell stacks in China, with $168m estimated value over 5-years

* Joint venture will be owned 90% by synergy and 10% by ballard