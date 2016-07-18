July 18 Capital Product Partners Lp
* As part of various agreements, owners of hmm vessels
entered into charter restructuring agreement with hmm on july 15
* Capital product partners l.p. Announces charter rate
reduction of five of partnership's vessels as part of hyundai
merchant marine financial restructuring
* Total charter rate reduction for charter reduction period
for hmm vessels aggregates to approximately $37.0 million
* Charter reduction compensation is expected to be delivered
by july 23, 2016
* Agreement provides for reduction of charter rate payable
under charter parties by 20% to $23,480 per day for a 3-year
period starting in july 2016
