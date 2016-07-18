July 18 Bank Of America :

* Bank Of America reports Q2-16 net income of $4.2 billion, EPS of $0.36

* Quarterly noninterest expense declined $465 million, or 3 percent, to $13.5 billion

* Q2 total revenue, net of interest expense, (FTE basis) was $20.6 billion versus $22.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $20.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 noninterest income $11,185 million versus $11,495 million last year

* Estimated CET1 ratio (Basel 3 standardized, fully phased-in) 11.4 percent at Q2 end versus 11 percent at Q1 end

* Q2 net charge-offs $985 million versus $1,068 million last year

* Q2 net charge-off ratio 0.44 percent versus 0.49 percent last year

* Qtrly provision for credit losses of $976 million, compared to $780 million

* Q2 net interest income, was $9,213 million versus $10,461 million last year

* Qtrly results include $0.6 billion (after tax), or $0.05 per share, in negative market-related NII adjustments

* Qtrly results include $0.1 billion (after tax), or $0.01 per share, in negative net debit valuation adjustments