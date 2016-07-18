July 18 Sempra Energy :
* Expansion project will be located next to Cameron LNG
terminal and liquefaction facilities that were approved for
construction in 2014 in Hackberry, LA.
* Facility is expected to commence operations during 2018,
with first full year of operations in 2019
* Construction on first phase of $10 billion Cameron LNG
liquefaction project (trains no. 1-3) currently is underway
* Cameron LNG liquefaction expansion project receives
non-FTA export authorization from DoE
* With this order, Cameron LNG's export capacity will be
24.92 million tons per annum or 3.53 Bcfd
