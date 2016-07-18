July 18 Hasbro Inc :

* To date, co has not seen a negative impact on its business after Brexit - conf call

* Biggest impact to boys category in quarter is Jurassic Park and Jurassic World product is down significantly versus a year ago - conf call

* While Brexit vote has created some near-term uncertainty, negatively impacted its currency, co has seen positive momentum in the UK - conf call

* Troll dolls to hit store in Aug, ahead of movie release - conf call

* transformers: the last knight is slated for release by paramount on June 23, 2017, with 2 additional films planned for 2018 and 2019 - conf call

* "we have made the decision at the end of 2017, we will no longer handle Jurassic Park" - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)