July 18 Callidus Capital Corp :

* Received provisional investment grade ratings for loans to be issued through a new securitization facility

* Facility is expected to be initiated at $165 million and will augment Callidus' existing facilities

* Proceeds will be used to partially repay outstanding amounts under existing facilities, which are expected to largely remain in place

* Callidus Capital announces new securitization facility