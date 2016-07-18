July 18 Charles Schwab Corp
* Schwab reports record quarterly net income of $452
million, up 28%
* Qtrly new retail brokerage accounts for quarter totaled
approximately 170,000, down 3% year-over-year
* Qtrly net revenues $ 1,828 million versus $1,566 million
last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $1.80
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0 .30
* At quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled
$10.6 billion, down 29% from Q2 of 2015
* At quarter-end, client assets managed by ThomasPartners
totaled $8.5 billion, up 20% from Q2 of 2015
