July 18 Econocom Group Sa

* H1 recurring operating profit amounts to 53 million euros ($58.71 million), a 22 pct rise

* H1 8 pct increase in revenue, +5 pct of which is organic growth

* Confirmation of 2016 growth guidance

* H1 revenue of 1,212 million euros compared with 1,122 million euros for the same period in 2015