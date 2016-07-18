BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
July 18 CALPERS
* Reported a preliminary 0.61 percent net return on investments for 12-month period that ended june 30, 2016
* Calpers assets at the end of the fiscal year ended june 30, 2016 stood at more than $295 billion
* Calpers private equity program earned 1.70 percent for 12 months ended june 30
* Calpers says "this is a challenging time to invest"
* For the 12-month period ended june 30, fixed income earned a 9.29 percent return, infrastructure delivered an 8.98 percent return
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)