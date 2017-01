July 18 Colas SA :

* Colas Rail's British subsidiary, Colas Rail Ltd, will participate in an alliance to extend the tram network in Birmingham, UK

* Says Colas Rail Ltd's share is estimated at 60 pct of the total contract value

* The alliance is set to last 10 years for a total of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) Source text: bit.ly/2aaAAhw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7526 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)