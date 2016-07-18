BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Vista Equity Partners exploring options for investment in UK financial software provider Misys, including an IPO - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Vista is speaking to advisers,may also consider Misys sale which could value business at about $2 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/29TAaev) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.