July 18 Kion Group AG:

* Places new shares in the amount of 10 per cent of the share capital at eur 46.44 per share

* 9.9 million new shares were placed at a price of eur 46.44 each

* 5.9 million new shares, corresponding to 60 per cent of the new shares, will be acquired by Weichai Power

* Total gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to eur 459.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)