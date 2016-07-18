July 18 Atico Mining Corp :
* Qtrly production of 2,948 ounces of gold contained in
concentrates; an increase of 28% over q2 2015.
* "remain on target to meet our annual consolidated
production guidance"
* Qtrly production of 4.79 million pounds of copper
contained in concentrates; an increase of 65% over Q2 2015.
* Atico Mining Corp says qtrly average processed tonnes per
day of 814, an increase of 41% over Q2 2015
