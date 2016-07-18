July 18 Moody's On Turkey
* Moody's places Turkey's Baa3 issuer and bond ratings on
review for downgrade
* Despite coup's failure, considers occurrence reflection of
broader political challenges in Turkey, as associated credit
risks remain elevated
* Review driven by need to assess medium-term impact of
failed coup on turkey's economic growth,policymaking
institutions,external buffers
* Turkey continues to operate in a fragile financial and
geopolitical environment and its external vulnerability is
rising
* Coup has the potential to significantly affect the
country's growth trajectory negatively, a risk that we will
evaluate during the review.
* Placed on review for downgrade bond rating of Hazine
Mustesarligi Varlik Kiralama A.S., special purpose vehicle owned
by republic of turkey
* Have lowered our 2016 forecast for growth to 3% and
believe that risks are biased to the downside
* In moody's view, although the coup in Turkey failed, the
event in itself will likely exacerbate challenges in all of
these areas
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)