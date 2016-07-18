July 18 Moody's On Turkey

* Moody's places Turkey's Baa3 issuer and bond ratings on review for downgrade

* Despite coup's failure, considers occurrence reflection of broader political challenges in Turkey, as associated credit risks remain elevated

* Review driven by need to assess medium-term impact of failed coup on turkey's economic growth,policymaking institutions,external buffers

* Turkey continues to operate in a fragile financial and geopolitical environment and its external vulnerability is rising

* Coup has the potential to significantly affect the country's growth trajectory negatively, a risk that we will evaluate during the review.

* Placed on review for downgrade bond rating of Hazine Mustesarligi Varlik Kiralama A.S., special purpose vehicle owned by republic of turkey

* Have lowered our 2016 forecast for growth to 3% and believe that risks are biased to the downside

* In moody's view, although the coup in Turkey failed, the event in itself will likely exacerbate challenges in all of these areas

