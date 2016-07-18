July 18 San Antonio Shoemakers:

* Notifies customers of computer intrusion and incident resolution

* Investigators determined that checkout systems used in US, Customer Service Center were infected with malicious software program

* Recently learned of computer intrusion that affected checkout systems at number of locations, may impact some of customers

* No evidence that other customer information, such as contact information, social security numbers or pins, was affected by incident

* Attack potentially put at risk payment cards used in purchases made at sas locations between dates of April 21 and June 13