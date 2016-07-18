July 18 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc :
* U.S. Silica to acquire regional frac sand producer for
$210 million
* Anticipates acquisition is expected to generate EPS
accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in 2017
* Deal is accretive
* Transaction will be funded using a combination of cash on
hand (57%) and restricted stock (43%)
