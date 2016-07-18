July 18 Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Estimate our Q2 2016 operating margin will be approximately 22 percent, in line with our previous guidance

* Did see a slight quarter-to-quarter sequential year-over-year improvement in domestic TRASM for Q2

* Saw modest q-to-q sequential decline in non-ticket revenue per PFs in Q2, ending quarter with $51.32 in non-ticket revenue per PFs

* Sees Q2 economic fuel cost per gallon of $1.47

* Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) came in at low end of range contemplated in initial guidance for Q2

* Says adjusted CASM ex-fuel for Q2 2016 is estimated to have decreased approximately 8 percent year over year