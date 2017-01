July 18 Memorial Production Partners Lp :

* Sold certain assets located in Colorado and Wyoming to Urban Fund II, Lp and Urban Oil And Gas Partners B-1 Lp

* Adjusted purchase price of approximately $18.1 million in cash

* Disposition does not qualify as a discontinued operation - sec filing

* On June 14 partnership sold certain assets located in permian basin to Boaz Energy II, Llc for about $37.4 million