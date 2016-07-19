July 18 Fitch -
* Risks of asset quality and liquidity shocks to China's
banking system will continue to grow longer that total leverage
grows
* Likelihood of a full-blown crisis is mitigated by Chinese
banks' strong domestic deposit base and sovereign support
* Likely central government resources to be necessary to
supplement banks' existing means to resolve China's debt
overhang
* Policymakers fuelling China's mounting debt problems
* Expects China's policy measures fuelling credit growth to
continue, with policymakers' GDP targets suggesting credit
growth will remain strong
