July 19 Telenor says:

* Q2 adjusted ebitda NOK 11,545 million (Reuters poll nok 11.15 billion) vs NOK 10,695 million in Q2 2015

* Q2 revenues nok 32,477 million (Reuters poll nok 32.87 billion) vs NOK 31,406 million in Q2 2015

* Sees 2016 revenue growth of 1-2 pct vs earlier view of 2-4 pct

* Sees 2016 EBITDA margin of around 35 pct vs earlier 33-34 pct

* Sees 2016 capex at 17 percent of revenue excl licences and spectrum vs earlier 17-19 pct

* "We recognize the significant operational and financial improvement delivered by our Indian operation. We have however, after thorough consideration, decided not to participate in the upcoming spectrum auction, as we believe the proposed spectrum prices do not give an acceptable level of return."

* "As we evaluate our options in India, we will be disciplined on capex.

* Repeats target for 80 pct dividend payout of normalised net income, aim for yoy growth in dividends Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)