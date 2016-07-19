UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 19 AB Volvo
* Q2 adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 6,130 mln vs year-ago 5,979 mln, corresponding to an operating margin of 7.8 pct vs year-ago 7.1 pct
* Reuters poll: Volvo Q2 adjusted operating income seen at SEK 5.64 bln
* Says Volvo CE continues to gain market shares in the heavy segment, particularly in Europe
* Q2 sales decreased by 7 pct to SEK 78.9 billion
* Repeats sees FY2016 European truck market of 290,000 units
* Sees FY2016 North American truck market of 240,000 units vs pvs forecast 250,000 units
* Repeats forecast for FY2016 brazilian truck market of 30,000 units
* Q2 trucks order intake 45,422 units vs mean forecast 49,034 units in Reuters poll
* Repeats FY2016 china construction equipment market seen contracting 5-15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources