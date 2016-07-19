July 19 AB Volvo

* Q2 adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 6,130 mln vs year-ago 5,979 mln, corresponding to an operating margin of 7.8 pct vs year-ago 7.1 pct

* Reuters poll: Volvo Q2 adjusted operating income seen at SEK 5.64 bln

* Says Volvo CE continues to gain market shares in the heavy segment, particularly in Europe

* Q2 sales decreased by 7 pct to SEK 78.9 billion

* Repeats sees FY2016 European truck market of 290,000 units

* Sees FY2016 North American truck market of 240,000 units vs pvs forecast 250,000 units

* Repeats forecast for FY2016 brazilian truck market of 30,000 units

* Q2 trucks order intake 45,422 units vs mean forecast 49,034 units in Reuters poll

* Repeats FY2016 china construction equipment market seen contracting 5-15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)