Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 19 Basware Oyj :
* Q2 net sales 38.9 million euros ($43.06 million) versus 36.6 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating loss 5 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago
* Targets accelerated revenue growth during its strategy period 2016-2018
* For 2016 sees organic revenue growth of 5 percent or more for year at constant currencies
* For 2016 sees temporary pressure on margins driven by accelerated growth investments resulting in adjusted EBITDA around break-even
* Growth related accelerated operating investments are planned to amount to about 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9034 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)