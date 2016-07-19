July 19 Basware Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 38.9 million euros ($43.06 million) versus 36.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating loss 5 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago

* Targets accelerated revenue growth during its strategy period 2016-2018

* For 2016 sees organic revenue growth of 5 percent or more for year at constant currencies

* For 2016 sees temporary pressure on margins driven by accelerated growth investments resulting in adjusted EBITDA around break-even

* Growth related accelerated operating investments are planned to amount to about 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9034 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)