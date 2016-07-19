July 19 MHP SA :
* Poultry production volumes in Q2 2016 increased by 9 pct to 149,935 tonnes
* As a result of an overall increase in poultry production volumes during Q2 of 2016 sales
volume of chicken meat to external consumers increased to 148,870 tonnes, which is 4 pct higher
than in Q2 2015
* Says in Q2 sales of sunflower oil increased by 3 pct to 81,690 tonnes compared to 79,030
tonnes in Q2 2015
* Through Q2 of 2016 average chicken meat price (both domestic and export) constituted 29.20
Ukrainian hryvnias per 1 kg of adjusted weight (excluding VAT), relatively stable compared to Q1
2016 and an increase of 5 pct year-on-year
* Says Charles Adriaenssen has resigned as chairman of board of directors for family reasons
* Says effective immediately John Rich has been named interim chairman of board of directors
* Says the board has begun a search for a permanent successor to Charles Adriaenssen and
will consider both internal and external candidates
