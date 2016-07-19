July 19 MHP SA :

* Poultry production volumes in Q2 2016 increased by 9 pct to 149,935 tonnes

* As a result of an overall increase in poultry production volumes during Q2 of 2016 sales volume of chicken meat to external consumers increased to 148,870 tonnes, which is 4 pct higher than in Q2 2015

* Says in Q2 sales of sunflower oil increased by 3 pct to 81,690 tonnes compared to 79,030 tonnes in Q2 2015

* Through Q2 of 2016 average chicken meat price (both domestic and export) constituted 29.20 Ukrainian hryvnias per 1 kg of adjusted weight (excluding VAT), relatively stable compared to Q1 2016 and an increase of 5 pct year-on-year

* Says Charles Adriaenssen has resigned as chairman of board of directors for family reasons

* Says effective immediately John Rich has been named interim chairman of board of directors

* Says the board has begun a search for a permanent successor to Charles Adriaenssen and will consider both internal and external candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)