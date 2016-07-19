MOSCOW, July 19 Russia's gold producer Petropavlovsk says:

* says H1 total gold production down 22 percent, year-on-year, to 187,400 troy ounces;

* says the decrease was mainly caused by the scheduled processing of lower grade material and the impact of flooding;

* says net debt is expected at $570 million at the end of 2016;

* says 2016 production is now expected to be at lower end of the original guidance of 460,000-500,000 ounces. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)