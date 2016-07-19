July 19 Van De Velde NV :

* Board of directors of Van De Velde appoints Erwin Van Laethem as the company's new CEO

* Erwin Van Laethem will start on September 1

* After an induction period he will formally take over Ignace Van Doorselaere's duties no later than 1/1/2017