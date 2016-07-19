July 19 Massmart Holdings Ltd

* Comparable store sales increased by 6.4% for the 26 weeks to 26 june 2016

* Annual product inflation estimated at 5.8% for the 26 weeks to 26 june 2016

* Total sales for 26 weeks to 26 june 2016 increased to r42.3 billion, representing growth of 8.7%

* Sales growths in five-week period since 22 may hurt by further weakness in certain african countries' currencies, unrest in tshwane