July 19 Trelleborg Ab

* Q2 net sales were on par with year-earlier period and amounted to SEK 6,544 m (6,531)

* Q2 EBIT, excluding items affecting comparability, rose by 2 percent to SEK 899 m (883)

* Quarterly underlying ebit rose 2 percent to 899 million SEK

* Says we are continuously monitoring developments and are well prepared to adjust our various businesses to match fluctuating demand

* Says U.K.'s decisions to ultimately leave EU has increased prevailing economic uncertainty

* Q3 market outlook: demand is expected to be on a par with, or slightly weaker, than Q2 of 2016, adjusted for seasonal variations

* Says are also seeing indications that trend in agricultural market, which has long been negative, is beginning to stabilize, albeit at a low level

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q2 sales were seen at SEK 6,681 million, core ebit at SEK 895 million