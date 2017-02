July 19 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Results for the six months to 30 june 2016

* Interim dividend per share 13p (h1 2015: 12p) . Special dividend 25p to be paid on 27 july 2016

* H1 profit for period £225m (h1 2015: £12.7m)

* H1 customer loans £657m (h1 2015: £584m) . H1 customer deposits £940m (h1 2015: £770m)

* H1 underlying profit before tax £2.0m (h1 2015: £1.4m)

* Given result of eu referendum uk economy faces short-term economic volatility; however co is well positioned to prosper