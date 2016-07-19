July 19 SSP Group

* Trading update for the third quarter of its financial year ending 30 September 2016, covering the period from 1 April 2016 to 30 June 2016

* Group's overall performance in Q3 was in line with expectations set out in our 2016 interim results announcement

* On a constant currency basis, total group revenues for the period increased by 4.8%

* Like-for-like sales growth of 3.0%

* Net contract gains of 1.8%

* Second half of financial year has started in line with our expectations

* The overall impact on revenue of the movement of foreign currencies (principally the euro, U.S. dollar, Swedish Krona, and Norwegian Krone) during the first three quarters of 2016 compared to the 2015 average was +0.5%

* If current spot rates were to continue for rest of 2016, would expect a positive currency effect for FY of approximately +3.0%