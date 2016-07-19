July 19 Derwent London

* Pre-Lets 84,600 sq ft in four office transactions at white chapel building, east london

* Achieves rents of £4.0m a year, 8% above december 2015 estimated rental values with around 70% of leases signed since EU referendum.

* All leases are 10-years, with 59 percent subject to a five-year break, and half subject to minimum rental increases on first review

* The average rent free period is 8 months for the two leases where there are tenant breaks, rising to 17 months if no breaks are exercised.