Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 19 Hansa Medical AB :
* Initiates pivotal multicenter study in US with IdeS for treatment of refractory highly sensitized kidney patients
* Single arm Phase II study will include about 20 highly sensitized patients awaiting kidney transplantation
* Primary objective of the study is to assess efficacy of IdeS in creating negative crossmatch test
* Trial will also evaluate safety, kidney function and immunogenicity during 6-month follow-up period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: