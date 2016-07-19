July 19 Hansa Medical AB :

* Initiates pivotal multicenter study in US with IdeS for treatment of refractory highly sensitized kidney patients

* Single arm Phase II study will include about 20 highly sensitized patients awaiting kidney transplantation

* Primary objective of the study is to assess efficacy of IdeS in creating negative crossmatch test

* Trial will also evaluate safety, kidney function and immunogenicity during 6-month follow-up period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)