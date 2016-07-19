July 19 (Reuters) -

* Aixtron se rescheduled its q2/2016 earnings release from july 26, 2016 to august 11, 2016

* Aixtron says reason for this shift is the planned transaction with gci

* Aixtron says release for q3/2016 has been rescheduled from october 25, 2016 to november 8, 2016