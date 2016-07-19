Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 19 (Reuters) -
* Evotec ag increases its profitability guidance for 2016
* Evotec says now expects adjusted group ebitda (before changes in considerations) to more than double
* Evotec says all other elements of the company's financial guidance as of 10 may 2016 are confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: