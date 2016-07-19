July 19 Gran Colombia Gold Corp :
* Company will have right to purchase for cancellation up to
maximum of US$9,629,597 aggregate principal amount of 2020
debentures
* Remains on track with its production guidance for 2016 of
a total of 120,000 to 138,000 ounces for full year.
* Gran colombia gold announces TSX approval of normal course
issuer bids for its 2018 and 2020 debentures; provides mid-year
production update and Q2 2016 results webcast details
* Will have right to purchase for cancellation up to a
maximum of US$6,633,471 aggregate principal amount of 2018
debentures
* Produced a total of 38,229 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2016,
up 21% from Q1 of this year
