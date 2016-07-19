July 19 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
* Qtrly net revenues of $838 million, 56 percent of which
were asset-based
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $829.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "long-term investors expressed some reticence to move new
money, while traders increased their equity exposure"
* TD Ameritrade delivers continued strength in asset
gathering and trading
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says for the quarter, average
client trades per day of approximately 462,000, an activity rate
of 6.8 percent
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Qtrly net new client assets of approximately $14 billion,
an annualized growth rate of 8 percent
* Qtrly investment product fee revenue of $96 million, up 13
percent year over year
* "results this quarter reflected mixed investor sentiment"
* Q2 earnings per share includes a $0.06 benefit co realized
as result of a tax liability adjustment
