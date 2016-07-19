UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 19 Starwood Capital Group
* Starwood Capital Group and Vencom agree to sell retail assets in Sweden
* Assets being sold majority owned by Starwood Capital Group, while Vencom is minority investor,operating partner of properties
* Cushman & Wakefield, Mannheimer Swartling and PWC acted as advisors on transaction.
* Transaction, which is expected to close in September 2016, is valued at approximately SEK 3.1 billion Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources