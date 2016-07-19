July 19 Crius Energy Trust :

* Crius Energy enters partnership to expand network marketing sales channel

* Transaction expected to streamline operations while maintaining exclusive access to high-performing network marketing sales channel

* Asset purchase agreement includes payments to Crius Energy totaling $10 million over five years

* Subsidiary has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Viridian International Management LLC

* Viridian international will be led by Chief Executive Officer Paul Booth

* Asset purchase agreement includes $2 million in cash upon completion of deal, $4 million promissory note due to company in 12 months

* Crius will continue to directly own and service all existing and future electricity and natural gas customer relationships