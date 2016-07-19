July 19 Yoho Resources Inc

* Deal for cash consideration of $0.475 per Yoho share

* Transaction implies a value of approximately $31.5 million for Yoho

* Board of Yoho formed a committee of independent directors to review and evaluate terms of deal

* Yoho Resources Inc. Announces going-private transaction led by one stone energy partners