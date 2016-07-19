July 19 Mattel Inc :
* Mattel awarded Jurassic World license
* Mattel will design, produce and bring to market a wide
variety of toys and consumer products inspired by franchise
* License rights include wide variety of products, including
action figures, play-sets, vehicles, games, plush, role-play,
preschool, activity toys
* Awarded worldwide master toy licensee for Jurassic World
beginning in july 2017
* Mattel and NBC Universal will begin to design and develop
new lines immediately, with initial products hitting shelves in
early 2018
