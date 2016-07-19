July 19 Korea Equity Fund Inc :
* Per proposal, two funds would merge on terms based upon
two funds' relative net asset values per share at date of merger
* JFC will be surviving fund and would continue to retain
services of JF International Management Inc
* Successor fund board would comprise two members from
current fund board and four members of JP Morgan China Region
Fund board
* Proposed name of successor fund will be North East Asia
growth fund
* Korea equity fund, inc. Announces merger negotiations with
JP Morgan China Region Fund, Inc.
* Successor fund's investment objective and principal
investment strategies would be modified from JFC's current
investment objective
* Successor fund would seek to buy up to 50% of successor
fund's issued shares at net asset value per share less
associated costs
