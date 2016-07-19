July 19 Skullcandy Inc
* FTC granted early termination of waiting period in connection with cash tender offer to buy all of outstanding shares of Skullcandy Inc
* Tender offer will remain open for Skullcandy stockholders to tender their shares until midnight edt at end of day on August 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Bonds
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.