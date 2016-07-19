July 19 Fannie Mae

* Says economic growth outlook for second half of 2016 remains unchanged from prior forecast at about 2 percent, as per ESR group's July 2016 economic and housing outlook

* Government spending and residential investment should be positive contributors to economic growth this year

* Brexit's economic impact should be a near-term positive for U.S. housing and mortgage market

* "Without relief from new construction, housing inventory will likely remain tight,boosting home prices and constraining affordability" in 2016

* View on interest rates remains 'low for long' as we believe Fed decision to raise interest rates to likely be on hold until June 2017

* See consumer spending driving growth for rest of 2016 as businesses face headwinds from shrinking profits, weak productivity

* Brexit's economic impact on U.S. will likely be limited, especially from trade perspective

* Businesses also face headwinds from rising labor costs in face of uncertainty stemming from Brexit and U.S. Presidential election

* Fannie Mae says "Still expect moderate housing expansion for 2016"