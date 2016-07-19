July 19 Fannie Mae
* Says economic growth outlook for second half of 2016
remains unchanged from prior forecast at about 2 percent, as per
ESR group's July 2016 economic and housing outlook
* Government spending and residential investment should be
positive contributors to economic growth this year
* Brexit's economic impact should be a near-term positive
for U.S. housing and mortgage market
* "Without relief from new construction, housing inventory
will likely remain tight,boosting home prices and constraining
affordability" in 2016
* View on interest rates remains 'low for long' as we
believe Fed decision to raise interest rates to likely be on
hold until June 2017
* See consumer spending driving growth for rest of 2016 as
businesses face headwinds from shrinking profits, weak
productivity
* Brexit's economic impact on U.S. will likely be limited,
especially from trade perspective
* Businesses also face headwinds from rising labor costs in
face of uncertainty stemming from Brexit and U.S. Presidential
election
* Fannie Mae says "Still expect moderate housing expansion
for 2016"
Source text for Eikon: